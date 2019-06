- If you have recently purchased pasta sauce at Publix, you may want to check your pantry.

According to Publix's recall page on their website, Mikzan America Inc. has announced a voluntary recall on two specific varieties of 66-ounce Ragu Pasta Sauce sold at Publix stores.

They say that the recall has been made out of an abundance of caution due to a potential presence of extraneous material, specifically plastic.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

The affected Ragu sauces are: