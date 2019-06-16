< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ragu pasta sauce sold at Publix recalled over potential presence of plastic Posted Jun 16 2019 11:16AM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 11:17AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - If you have recently purchased pasta sauce at Publix, you may want to check your pantry.</p> <p>According to Publix's recall page on their website, Mikzan America Inc. has announced a voluntary recall on two specific varieties of 66-ounce Ragu Pasta Sauce sold at Publix stores.</p> <p>They say that the recall has been made out of an abundance of caution due to a potential presence of extraneous material, specifically plastic. </p> <p>Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump campaign doing great in the polls despite presidential harassment, President tweets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald J. Trump said on Saturday that his campaign is doing great in the polls, despite taking on the greatest presidential harassment of all time.</p><p>President Trump will be in Orlando on Tuesday to announce his re-election bid at the Amway Center. President Donald J. Trump said on Saturday that his campaign is doing great in the polls, despite taking on the greatest presidential harassment of all time.

President Trump will be in Orlando on Tuesday to announce his re-election bid at the Amway Center. He claims that over 74,000 requests have come in to attend the event, even though the venue only holds 20,000.

The President tweeted about the event again on Saturday, stating that "despite the greatest presidential harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our country, we are doing great in the polls, even better than in 2016." The world record for the largest underwater cleanup has been broken by 633 scuba drivers who scooped up trash from the ocean floor near a fishing pier at Deerfield Beach.

They said that the hundreds of divers entered the ocean in waves and had to stay in the water at least 15 minutes to be counted. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> Featured Videos

633 divers at Florida beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup

Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law

Taylor, Griffin work out for the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Draft

Toddler with dolphin toy has sweet encounter with real dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando for largest underwater cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-over-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV" title="976700732_1560654474013-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-magic/taylor-griffin-work-out-for-the-orlando-magic-ahead-of-the-nba-draft"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/BJ-Taylor-UCF_1559097663287_7321444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="BJ-Taylor-UCF_1559097663287.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taylor, Griffin work out for the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Draft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/toddler-with-dolphin-toy-has-sweet-encounter-with-real-dolphins-at-seaworld-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/katie%20cobb%20dolphins%20seaworld_1560649022491.jpg_7402854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Katie Cobb" title="katie cobb dolphins seaworld_1560649022491.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toddler with dolphin toy has sweet encounter with real dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412952404'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" Most Recent

USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile

Bernie Sanders pushes for drastic change to US economy: 'We need a political revolution'

Trump campaign doing great in the polls despite presidential harassment, President tweets

633 divers at Florida beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup

4 years in, President Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch href="/news/politics/bernie-sanders-pushes-for-drastic-change-to-us-economy-we-need-a-political-revolution-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images" title="GETTY_bernie sanders_061619_1560706794813.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Bernie Sanders pushes for drastic change to US economy: 'We need a political revolution'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-campaign-doing-great-in-the-polls-despite-presidential-harassment-president-tweets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="white house_president trump_061619_1560705347241.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Trump campaign doing great in the polls despite presidential harassment, President tweets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/633-divers-at-florida-beach-break-world-record-for-largest-underwater-cleanup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="PHOTO: Jack Fishman and @jackfish44/ Instagram" title="JACK FISHMAN jackfish44 instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>633 divers at Florida beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/4-years-in-president-trump-fondly-recalls-trump-tower-campaign-launch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="WHITE HOUSE_president trump_061619_1560700833282.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>4 years in, President Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 