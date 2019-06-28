< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415329087" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415329087" data-article-version="1.0">Questions raised after elderly woman detained, accused of slapping adult daughter</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/questions-raised-after-elderly-woman-detained-accused-of-slapping-adult-daughter" addthis:title="Questions raised after elderly woman detained, accused of slapping adult daughter"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415329087.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415329087");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415329087_415343064_180979"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415329087_415343064_180979";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415343064","video":"579430","title":"Questions%20raised%20after%20elderly%20woman%20detained","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FQuestions_raised_after_elderly_woman_det_0_7455327_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FQuestions_raised_after_elderly_woman_detained_579430_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656371447%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DnR6u467xuPzl9J8dlgDuxhQ5h1Q","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fquestions-raised-after-elderly-woman-detained-accused-of-slapping-adult-daughter"}},"createDate":"Jun 28 2019 07:10PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415329087_415343064_180979",video:"579430",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Questions_raised_after_elderly_woman_det_0_7455327_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/28/Questions_raised_after_elderly_woman_detained_579430_1800.mp4?Expires=1656371447&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nR6u467xuPzl9J8dlgDuxhQ5h1Q",eventLabel:"Questions%20raised%20after%20elderly%20woman%20detained-415343064",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fquestions-raised-after-elderly-woman-detained-accused-of-slapping-adult-daughter"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/questions-raised-after-elderly-woman-detained-accused-of-slapping-adult-daughter">Matthew Trezza, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415329087"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:10PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415329087-415343644" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415329087" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DELTONA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Volusia County sheriff's deputies slapped the handcuffs on 70-year-old Laura Falls, hauled away to spend the night in jail. She was arrested for allegedly slapping her adult daughter during an argument.</p><p>Legal expert, Bob Fisher, who is a criminal defense attorney, said the deputy did not need to make the arrest.</p><p>"The two chapters that address domestic violence do not require an arrest, they give the arresting officer the discretion. May arrest, without a warrant under certain circumstances," Fisher said.</p><p>Fisher said this was not one of those circumstances. Volusia County's own policy also states that if a deputy doesn't think it's necessary to make an arrest, they can get a supervisor to call it off.</p><p>"I'm surprised an arrest was made, given the circumstances of this case," Fisher said.</p><p>It's not the first time this has happened in Central Florida. Last May, Daytona Beach cops were criticized for arresting a 95-year-old grandmother after she allegedly hit her granddaughter in the face with a slipper. The incident led authorities to clarify their policy, giving officers more leeway in making arrests.</p><p>In December 2017, Eustis police dropped charges against a 94-year-old woman who was hauled off to jail for refusing to leave her assisted living facility, after being evicted. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tech-up-before-texting-and-driving-law-takes-hold" title="Tech-up before texting and driving law takes hold" data-articleId="415327212" > data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Be_prepared_before_texting_and_driving_l_0_7455530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Be_prepared_before_texting_and_driving_l_0_7455530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Be_prepared_before_texting_and_driving_l_0_7455530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Be_prepared_before_texting_and_driving_l_0_7455530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Be_prepared_before_texting_and_driving_l_0_7455530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tech-up before texting and driving law takes hold</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On July 1, Florida’s new texting and driving law takes effect on all roads.</p><p>According to the Florida Highway Patrol, entering text into your phone while your car is moving and you are driving it will become a primary offense; meaning law enforcement can pull you over and ticket you for it without needing any other reason to stop you. Tickets for texting start at $30 for the first offense and go up to $60 with points on your license upon a second offense.</p><p>Lt. Kim Montes said FHP will allow motorists a grace period until the first of next year when their troopers will only give warnings and try to educate drivers about the new rule. However, that grace period for texting is not written into the law and some law enforcement will ticket as of Monday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-woman-causes-crash-while-rescuing-turtle" title="Police: Woman causes crash while rescuing turtle" data-articleId="415336065" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman causes crash while rescuing turtle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Florida say a woman caused a two-car crash when she stopped her car in a busy roadway to rescue a turtle that was crossing in front of her.</p><p>The incident happened late Friday morning along Grissom Parkway in Titusville. </p><p>Investigators said Patricia Diane Dillard, 65, of Titusville, was driving southbound on Grissom Parkway, but she stopped in the roadway to move a turtle from the street. Christina Lynn Campbell, 41, of Cocoa, was also driving southbound on Grissom Parkway, when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/westbound-i-4-between-colonial-drive-and-anderson-street-shifting" title="Westbound I-4 between Colonial Drive and Anderson Street shifting" data-articleId="415329070" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/02/I-4%20Ultimate%20Logo_1443836268811_304596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/02/I-4%20Ultimate%20Logo_1443836268811_304596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/02/I-4%20Ultimate%20Logo_1443836268811_304596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/02/I-4%20Ultimate%20Logo_1443836268811_304596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/02/I-4%20Ultimate%20Logo_1443836268811_304596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. More Local News Stories

Tech-up before texting and driving law takes hold

By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span>

Posted Jun 28 2019 05:55PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 07:21PM EDT (Photo by h./Twitter)" title="soooooooo sorry for your loss_1561764104515.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘So sorry for your loss': Employee quits job by turning in sympathy card</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tech-up-before-texting-and-driving-law-takes-hold"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bluetooth-auto_1561763914013.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tech-up before texting and driving law takes hold</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/questions-raised-after-elderly-woman-detained-accused-of-slapping-adult-daughter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="elderly-Laura Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Questions raised after elderly woman detained, accused of slapping adult daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-charged-for-allegedly-punching-dog-until-it-was-unconscious"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Thomas Wayne Anderson, 48, of Muskegon, was arraigned Thursday in Oceana County District Court and facing animal cruelty charges, according to FOX 17. More Local News Stories

Police: Woman causes crash while rescuing turtle

Posted Jun 28 2019 06:41PM EDT Westbound I-4 between Colonial Drive and Anderson Street shifting

Posted Jun 28 2019 06:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 06:26PM EDT return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415329087'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span Get the App Now! id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/so-sorry-for-your-loss-employee-quits-job-by-turning-in-sympathy-card" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photo&#x20;on&#x20;Twitter&#x20;went&#x20;viral&#x20;shows&#x20;someone&#x20;quitting&#x20;their&#x20;job&#x20;by&#x20;handing&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;sympathy&#x20;card&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;h&#x2e;&#x2f;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘So sorry for your loss': Employee quits job by turning in sympathy card</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tech-up-before-texting-and-driving-law-takes-hold" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tech-up before texting and driving law takes hold</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/questions-raised-after-elderly-woman-detained-accused-of-slapping-adult-daughter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Questions raised after elderly woman detained, accused of slapping adult daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-charged-for-allegedly-punching-dog-until-it-was-unconscious" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thomas&#x20;Wayne&#x20;Anderson&#x2c;&#x20;48&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Muskegon&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arraigned&#x20;Thursday&#x20;in&#x20;Oceana&#x20;County&#x20;District&#x20;Court&#x20;and&#x20;facing&#x20;animal&#x20;cruelty&#x20;charges&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;FOX&#x20;17&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Oceana&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged for allegedly punching dog until it was unconscious</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/las-vegas-city-program-allows-parking-tickets-to-be-paid-with-pens-pencils-erasers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;new&#x20;pencils&#x20;and&#x20;an&#x20;apple&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;desk&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Redu&#x20;project&#x20;presented&#x20;by&#x20;Bing&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2010&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Corrigan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Bing&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Las Vegas allows parking tickets to be paid with school supply donations</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 