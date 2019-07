- A new toll road could be coming to Central Florida -- one that would connect South Lake County to West Orange County.

Approximately five miles in length, the four-lane, divided highway would run through 15,000 acres of mostly undeveloped land. When completed, it would link U.S. Highway 27 south of Clermont to State Road 429 at the Horizon West development in Orange County, just northwest of Walt Disney World Resort. The proposed road could cost almost half-a-billion dollars to build.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is hosting several public hearings in the coming months and sharing findings from environmental studies.