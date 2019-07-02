< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Proposed toll road would connect Orange, Lake counties Proposed toll road would connect Orange, Lake counties 02 2019 10:44PM Posted Jul 02 2019 10:48PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 10:44PM EDT CLERMONT, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A new toll road could be coming to Central Florida -- one that would connect South Lake County to West Orange County.</p> <p>Approximately five miles in length, the four-lane, divided highway would run through 15,000 acres of mostly undeveloped land. When completed, it would link U.S. Highway 27 south of Clermont to State Road 429 at the Horizon West development in Orange County, just northwest of Walt Disney World Resort. More Local News Stories

Orion capsule completes abort test successfully
By Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 02 2019 11:12PM EDT

The Orion capsule, which will bring astronauts around the moon, passed a critical test Tuesday morning.

So what does this big moment mean for the space race at large? data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Orion_capsule_launch_starts_new_space_ra_0_7469954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Orion_capsule_launch_starts_new_space_ra_0_7469954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Orion_capsule_launch_starts_new_space_ra_0_7469954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Orion_capsule_launch_starts_new_space_ra_0_7469954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Orion_capsule_launch_starts_new_space_ra_0_7469954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orion capsule completes abort test successfully</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By Pressure.

The capsule was on a missile, not a rocket, for this test, and it comes as President Donald Trump is telling NASA to get to the moon and stay there. Pressure.</p><p>The capsule was on a missile, not a rocket, for this test, and it comes as President Donald Trump is telling NASA to get to the moon and stay there. Now, rival companies are neck-and-neck to get man to space.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/serial-arsonist-suspected-of-setting-17-fires-around-lakeland" title="Serial arsonist suspected of setting 17 fires around Lakeland" data-articleId="416011736" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Serial%20Arsonist%2011pm%20LL%20PKG%20KC_WTVTf39c_186.mp4.00_00_45_11.Still004_1562121480522.jpg_7470006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Serial%20Arsonist%2011pm%20LL%20PKG%20KC_WTVTf39c_186.mp4.00_00_45_11.Still004_1562121480522.jpg_7470006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Serial%20Arsonist%2011pm%20LL%20PKG%20KC_WTVTf39c_186.mp4.00_00_45_11.Still004_1562121480522.jpg_7470006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Serial%20Arsonist%2011pm%20LL%20PKG%20KC_WTVTf39c_186.mp4.00_00_45_11.Still004_1562121480522.jpg_7470006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Serial%20Arsonist%2011pm%20LL%20PKG%20KC_WTVTf39c_186.mp4.00_00_45_11.Still004_1562121480522.jpg_7470006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. The other fire was set in the trashcan of a park bathroom.

Controversial plan to expand Brevard County landfill
By Michael Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 02 2019 07:58PM EDT

A heaping pile of trash could double in size in Brevard County. The county says it needs to raise a landfill by four stories. Some neighbors are telling officials, "no thank you."

The county needs the city of Melbourne to ok the plan. If the city doesn't go for it, the county will have to get creative. Right now, a lot of the landfill is obstructed by the tree-line. Neighbors like that. But if this proposal goes through, the landfill will be well above the trees. And several streets will be in the shadow of the dump.

Melbourne City zoning regulations say next year- when the trash pile gets 40 feet tall- the landfill on Sarno Road will close. But the county wants those regulations changed. The department is asking the City for 41 more feet. 