e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Prison heads pitch retention pay, shift reductions id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430856853" data-article-version="1.0">Prison heads pitch retention pay, shift reductions</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430856853" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Prison heads pitch retention pay, shift reductions&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/prison-heads-pitch-retention-pay-shift-reductions" data-title="Prison heads pitch retention pay, shift reductions" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/prison-heads-pitch-retention-pay-shift-reductions" addthis:title="Prison heads pitch retention pay, shift reductions"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430856853.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430856853");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430856853-196235644"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430856853-196235644" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/jail-cell-hands-generic_1441310310461_154930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/prison-heads-pitch-retention-pay-shift-reductions">Ana Ceballos, News Service of Florida </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 08:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 08:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430856853" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed 18-year-olds to work as correctional officers in an effort to alleviate worker shortages, prison officials continue to wrangle over how to fix “critically low” staffing levels at state facilities.</p> <p>Heading into the 2020 legislative session, Florida Department of Corrections officials are asking lawmakers for nearly $90 million to address “exceptionally high turnover rates,” which they say exacerbate understaffing at prisons.</p> <p>The agency wants to put in place a $60 million retention-pay plan for correctional officers and launch a $29 million pilot program that would allow prison guards in approximately one-third of the state’s prisons to reduce their 12-hour shifts to 8-hour work days.</p> <p>“Staffing at the department has reached critically low level, and many of the staff currently employed are extremely inexperienced,” agency officials wrote in a 2020-21 legislative budget request filed Sept. 16.</p> <p>Prison officials say staffing problems over the last decade have contributed to more violence and more drugs coming into the nation’s third-largest prison system. The issues also create an environment that leads employees to leave the job at a high rate, state officials say.</p> <p>“We are in a spiral,” Matt Puckett, executive director of the Florida Police Benevolent Association, told The News Service of Florida. “The Legislature really has to step up.”</p> <p>Puckett said he supports the agency’s proposed retention-pay plan, but said the “jury is still out” on whether his association will support the change in the number of daily work hours.</p> <p>“Whether or not it can be accomplished, to me, is an open question,” Puckett said.</p> <p>To cut back on guards’ shift hours, prison officials would need $29 million to hire 292 new full-time correctional officers, according to the proposed spending plan. Puckett suggested that may be difficult to accomplish.</p> <p>“To do that, you need to bring in more staff and keep them over the long run,” Puckett said, adding that retaining correctional officers, not hiring them, is the agency’s biggest problem.</p> <p>In its budget request to lawmakers, however, the state agency says reducing 12-hour shifts to eight hours would reduce staff fatigue and misconduct, and lower the cost of “unbudgeted overtime dollars.”</p> <p>A broader issue Puckett wants the state agency and lawmakers to tackle is increasing the base pay for correctional officers. While increasing salaries remains a top issue for the association, Puckett says a retention-pay plan is a good start.</p> <p>Under the agency’s proposed retention-pay plan, correctional officers would get a $1,500 pay increase after 2 years of service and a $2,500 increase after 5 years of work.</p> <p>“To avoid compression, this request will provide a pay increase of $1,500 to existing employees that have two to four years of service, and a total pay increase of $4,000 to existing employees that have five or more years of service,” the budget proposal states.</p> <p>The pair of proposals, which are part of the agency’s overall $2.8 billion budget request, will be a priority for Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, according to Michelle Glady, a spokeswoman with the state agency. </p> <p>Inch, who was appointed by DeSantis earlier this year, this spring helped spearhead a legislative effort to lower the minimum age to work as a correctional officer in the state from 19 to 18. DeSantis approved the law, which went into effect July 1.</p> <p>Since then, the agency has been trying to lure new recruits through Facebook and Instagram advertisements.</p> <p>In the social media ads, the department offers applicants same-day job offers and emphasizes that no experience is needed for the job. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando releases air potato leaf beetles to manage invasive weed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sydney Cameron </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 05:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Orlando is seeing success after releasing air potato leaf beetles to manage an invasive weed.</p><p>In June, city officials released ten of the tiny red beetles onto three acres of city-owned property at Commander Drives and Turnbull Drives. Since then, they have been eating their way through an invasive plant called the Air Potato Vine.</p><p>“I’d say maybe they’ve gotten 30-40 percent of the vines,” said Jody Buyas, Natural Resource Manager for the City of Orlando. She expects the beetles will continue to eat through the heart-shaped leaves, helping to manage the weed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sheriff-volusia-county-man-trespassed-onto-school-grounds-during-class" title="Sheriff: Volusia County man trespassed onto school grounds during class" data-articleId="430870009" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Volusia County man trespassed onto school grounds during class</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 11:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Volusia County sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a man who is accused of trespassing onto the campus of a high school and even going into a classroom.</p><p>Deputies said Derek Marlow, 51, was in possession of a pocket knife and appeared to be intoxicated when he walked onto the Spruce Creek High School grounds and entered an unoccupied classroom.</p><p>Marlow, described by a deputy in an arrest reports as "homeless," was charged with trespassing on school grounds, campus disruption, and disorderly conduct. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-racing-legends-parade-beach-parade-at-risk" title="'Racing Legends Parade' beach parade at risk" data-articleId="430871782" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing_Legends_Parade_beach_parade_at_ri_0_7682134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing_Legends_Parade_beach_parade_at_ri_0_7682134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing_Legends_Parade_beach_parade_at_ri_0_7682134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing_Legends_Parade_beach_parade_at_ri_0_7682134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing_Legends_Parade_beach_parade_at_ri_0_7682134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Resident in Volusia County are protesting a nearly-decade's old beach race event in Ponce Inlet, Florida, because they say it threatens sea turtles." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Racing Legends Parade' beach parade at risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 11:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 12:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An annual parade along Ponce Inlet might not happen this year, because the county has not decided whether to issue a permit.</p><p>The Racing Legends Parade has been held along Ponce Inlet every February for the last eight years. It pays tribute to racing history on Volusia County. In the 1950s, race cars would drive on a four-mile strip of the beach as part of a track. Rhonda Glasnak, one of the parade organizers, says the event attracts people from all over the country.</p><p>"We have cars that are coming from Virginia, from Georgia, from North Carolina, South Carolina, WEVE had cars hauled from New York," she said. "It's an event going on for 8 consecutive years, going into its ninth year, and now it's an issue."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-october-1-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_7682152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_20191001092715"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast: October 1, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-racing-legends-parade-beach-parade-at-risk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing%20Legends%20Parade_1569903261017.jpg_7682000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Racing Legends Parade_1569903261017.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Racing Legends Parade' beach parade at risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/stricter-enforcement-of-texting-rule-in-school-work-zones-begins"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/texting%20while%20driving_1569923205312.png_7682222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="texting while driving_1569923205312.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stricter enforcement of texting rule in school, work zones begins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/i-4-ultimate-crews-access-safety-after-5th-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Ulises%20Corrales%20Ibarra-I-4-Ultimate-death_1569902923849.jpg_7681998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ulises Corrales Ibarra-I-4-Ultimate-death_1569902923849.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>I-4 Ultimate crews access safety after 5th death</h3> </a> Fox 35 News App class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-october-1-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_20191001092715"/> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast: October 1, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sheriff-volusia-county-man-trespassed-onto-school-grounds-during-class"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Derek Marlow_1569903261008.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Sheriff: Volusia County man trespassed onto school grounds during class</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-racing-legends-parade-beach-parade-at-risk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Racing Legends Parade_1569903261017.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>'Racing Legends Parade' beach parade at risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/stricter-enforcement-of-texting-rule-in-school-work-zones-begins"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="texting while driving_1569923205312.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Stricter enforcement of texting rule in school, work zones begins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/i-4-ultimate-crews-access-safety-after-5th-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Ulises Corrales Ibarra-I-4-Ultimate-death_1569902923849.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>I-4 Ultimate crews access safety after 5th death</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span 