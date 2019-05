- President Donald Trump is coming back to Orlando.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the president has a re-election campaign rally planned for June 18 in downtown Orlando. No definite time or location has been announced yet. The Amway Center is reportedly being considered, but no contract has been signed yet, said Cassandra Lafser, a spokeswoman for Mayor Buddy Dyer.

A protest has already been planned for the event. According to the Facebook page for the 'Resist Hate Rally Orlando,' it will take place on June 18 at 5:00 p.m. The exact location is yet-to-be-determined.

"Donald Trump is holding a MAGA rally in Orlando. Let’s welcome him in the way we know best: by telling him that hate has no place here," the description for the event reads.

This would be the president's first campaign rally in Central Florida since February 2017. Trump kicked off his 2020 campaign less than a month after his inauguration, the Orlando Sentinel reports.