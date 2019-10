- The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call on Sunday morning from a citizen in the 1200th block of SW 75th Drive. The citizen was reporting suspicious activity.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they noticed the front door of a residence standing open. There was a car in the driveway and its alarm was going off. Two victims were located inside the residence.

One of the victims, 25-year-old Jonathan Morris, was deceased. The other, a 22-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies reportedly located an additional injured person shortly after in the 700th block of SW 75th Street. He was also transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Detectives are working to determine if this person is associated with the incident involving the previous two victims.

Deputies believe this was a home invasion robbery but the investigation is still underway.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.