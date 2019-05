- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in Orlando said on Sunday that they have towed a possible suspect vehicle from a fatal hit and run crash on Friday in Mount Dora.

They said that the 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck has damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

The crash killed 21-year-old Demossi Weaver. Weavers father, Roderick Weaver said tips led him to the truck. He is offering a cash reward for information that results in justice for his son. “I’d give up anything right now to find out who killed my son and why,” he said.

FHP is said to be still working on identifying a driver. If you know who the driver of the vehicle is, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.