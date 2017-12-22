'Accidental discharge' of gun in restroom at Seminole Towne Center

SANFORD, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Sanford police officers on Friday afternoon responded to the Seminole Towne Center mall, following reports of a shooting incident.  Authorities said that, after preliminary investigation, there was no active shooter situation.

"Possible accidental discharge of firearm by individual inside the mall," the agency tweeted just before 1 p.m. on Friday.   

Officers determined that a gun carried by a shopper had accidentally discharged in the restroom of the food court.  There were no injuries and no charges have been filed. 

 

