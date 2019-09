- Port Canaveral announced on Monday morning that they have closed the port.

No vessel, regardless of size or service, will be allowed to transit through the port. All commercial vessels over 500 gross tons are prohibited from remaining in the port.

They also said that most draw bridges will be locked well before the expected arrival of sustained gale force winds, which are winds above 39 miles per hour. These will not open until after the severe weather has passed.

Vessels reportedly should also evacuate the ports of Jacksonville, Fernandina, or Canaveral via the St. Johns River or the Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway depart early to avoid being blocked by bridges.

Hurricane Dorian is slowly moving west as a devastating Category 5 storm.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.