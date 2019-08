- Some parents say a poorly-lit school bus stop is endangering students, and they want changes now.

Stephanie Ashton says she and other parents used headlights on their cars to light up the bus stop Wednesday morning, as it rained, to help watch their kids.

"It's absolutely dark and you cannot see the children whatsoever. My concern is with the children's safety," she says.

The bus stop is near the busy intersection of Round Lake and Sadler Road, in unincorporated Orange County, near Apopka.

"Nervous, it makes me nervous, makes me on edge. I feel uncomfortable," says Stephanie's husband, Dwight Ashton.

The couple asked the county to move the bus stop in front of their home on Sadler Road, 300 feet away from the busy intersection.

"I own this property. I have no issues with it being here," Ashton said.

A spokesperson with the Orange County School District says Sadler Road has dead end, so there's nowhere for the bus to turn around. The district says it's looking into all options and also plans to make sure the bus stops on the proper side of the road, so children don't have to cross the highway.