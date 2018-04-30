Polk County deputies find decades-old Bible on Auburndale road

- A Bible, once belonging to its owner for almost 30 years, was found on an Auburndale road, deputies say.

On Friday, Polk County deputies say they found the Bible on the westbound on-ramp of Polk Parkway at U.S. Highway 92. The sheriff’s office shared images on the agency’s Twitter page. The outside edges of the Inside, the Bible appeared to be for a father and gifted by “Judy and Fred” on May 27, 1989.

"Some items are so special they can't be replaced," the agency tweeted.

Anyone who has information on the Bible’s owner is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 298-6200.

