- A student at Cocoa High School could be facing multiple felonies after authorities said he attempted to leave school and became violent.

According to witnesses, the 16-year-old boy struck a custodian in the back of the head with a golf cart battery charger as he fled the classroom. The teen then made his way to the front car loop and attempted to pull a parent from her car.

A school security specialist on duty at the time was able to detain the boy until police officers arrived to take him into custody.

The school custodian suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The teen could face charges including felony battery, attempted carjacking, and assault on a school official.