- Police swarmed a marina in Volusia County early Wednesday morning after reports of gunfire.

This happened at the Halifax Harbor Marina in Daytona Beach. Police were called around 2:00 a.m. after reports of shots fired. So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Police have not confirmed that shots were fire, but one neighbor tells Fox 35 that she heard 30 shots and thought it was fireworks. She said cops had her standing across the street for several hours while they investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.