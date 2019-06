- Police in Sarasota are using a terrifying collision video to remind drivers to always stop on red.

The Sarasota Police Department posted the video on Monday morning. It shows vehicle speed past a red light at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road. The vehicle hits two others, causing significant damage but no major injuries.

They said that the driver who ran the light received a citation for doing so. More charges are possible, as the crash remains under investigation.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.