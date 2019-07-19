Gissel is described as a Hispanic female, 5-feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and white sandals.
Authorities believe she ran away from home.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Posted Jul 19 2019 12:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 12:31PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis touted private-sector job creation Friday as Florida’s unemployment rate held steady from May to June.
The 3.4 percent jobless rate for June reflected 349,000 Floridians out of work --- down 4,000 from May --- from a workforce of 10.3 million, according to numbers released by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
After the monthly numbers were posted, DeSantis issued a statement crediting the state’s “low taxes and reasonable regulations” for “fueling a strong private-sector job growth rate.” DeSantis pointed to year-to-year gains in the categories of education and health services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and financial activities.
Posted Jul 19 2019 12:20PM EDT
A Lake County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities found two severely emaciated horses in his care.
Kyle Brower, 39, was arrested on Wednesday at his home on Holly Branch Road.
According to an arrest affidavit, an animal control officer was called to the home by someone concerned after seeing a very thin horse lying down in pasture. The report states that the horse's ribs, shoulders, spine and hip bones were visible under the skin. The officer scored the horse a 1 out of 10 on a body condition scale.
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:55AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:56AM EDT
Have you seen Tyleah Lee?
Miami Gardens police say the 13-year-old girl has been missing since Saturday.