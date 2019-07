- Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teenager from West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police say 15-year-old Gissel Santon was last seen on Thursday at her home on Omar Road.

Gissel is described as a Hispanic female, 5-feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and white sandals.

Authorities believe she ran away from home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.