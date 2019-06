- Police in Tampa are searching for a missing elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia.

The Tampa Police Department says that 84-year-old Jacinto Ramirez is about five-feet, six-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored baseball hat, white long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

They say that Jacinto was last spotted at his family residence in the area of north Marks Street and east Birth Street. He is known to walk frequently and enjoys riding the bus.

Jacinto reportedly has Alzheimer's and dementia. He is also heard of hearing.

If located, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911.

