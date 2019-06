- Police are searching for a missing teen out of Sanford.

The Sanford Police Department says that on Saturday, 15-year-old Alondra Morales was reported missing by her parents. She was last seen at her residence on Salem Drive in Sanford.

They say Alondra has black hair and brown eyes. She is about five-feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. She may be with an adult male.

Anyone with any information regarding Alondra's location is asked to contact law enforcement.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.