- Police in Miami Gardens are searching for a missing woman.

The Miami Gardens Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating 41-year-old Kameela Russell. She has been missing since May 15th and was last seen by her family in the 800th block of NW 203rd Street.

They say that she was last seen reportedly wearing grey leggings, a striped shirt, and sneakers. She was last seen driving a 2014 Black Audi A6 with the tag number 'HBQJ20.'

Kameela is reportedly 41-years-old, stands at about five-feet, seven-inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has black hair with purple braids. Her eyes are brown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.