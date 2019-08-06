Police consider her missing and endangered.
Chloe is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and no known tattoos. Police do not have a description of clothing she last seen wearing.
Anyone who knows where Chloe Mai Farren is, please contact PSLPD at (772) 871-5001, Detective D'Angelo 772) 344-4077 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).
Rest In Peace, K-9 Nero.
The St. Petersburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their beloved K-9's who passed away due to a brain tumor.
The principal of Mainland High School could be on her way out because of an issue over AP testing.
Principal Cheryl Salerno came under fire this spring during testing season when hundreds of students were given unofficial AP tests at the end of the school year, but it was actually a placebo. Some students got the real AP tests while others did not.
The ones with the placebo test got no college credit for passing. The school reprimanded Salerno with written warnings last month.
The President Monday discussed Red Flag Laws when talking about this weekend's two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Those laws are very similar to what Florida passed after the Parkland school shooting.
The legislation is backed by both lawmakers and law enforcement who agree passing it on a federal level would help prevent some of these mass shootings. Back-to-back shootings in El Paso and Dayton have people reeling and lawmakers fired up.
"We also need to honor them with action," said U.S. Representative Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee.