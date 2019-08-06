The principal of Mainland High School could be on her way out because of an issue over AP testing.

Principal Cheryl Salerno came under fire this spring during testing season when hundreds of students were given unofficial AP tests at the end of the school year, but it was actually a placebo. Some students got the real AP tests while others did not.

The ones with the placebo test got no college credit for passing. The school reprimanded Salerno with written warnings last month.