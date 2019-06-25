< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story414589211" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414589211" data-article-version="1.0">Police searching for missing and endangered man from Mount Dora</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:15AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:18AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-414589211" style="display: none;">
</div> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Mount Dora Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man.</p><p>Duane Eddy Royster, 56, was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen at 107 Lisa Drive in Mount Dora. </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="613" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMountDoraPoliceDepartment%2Fposts%2F2289341001278134&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

It is unknown if Duane is in need to his medication.

Duane is described as a white male, 5-feet 9-inches tall, and weighting about 130 pounds. There is no description of what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.

