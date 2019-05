- Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a teen who is missing and endangered.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department tweeted on Sunday morning that 16-year-old Blayze White is missing and endangered.

They say that Blayze is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The tweet also mentioned that Blayze attends Cenn High School.

If you know of Blayze's whereabouts, please call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.