- UPDATE: Joseph was found in good health, police said.

Police are searching for 99-year-old Joseph Thomas Holzapfel out of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

They said that Joseph left his home in the 1700th block of SE Canora Road very early on Saturday morning with the family dog, a mixed Jack Russell Terrier named 'Moe.' The dog is tan in color with apricot markings. Joseph is in possession of a 2004 silver Lexus with Florida tag EHH-U23.

Joseph suffers from dementia, police said. He is also described as a white male standing at 5'07" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jogging pants, tan Sperry shoes, and a navy jacket with a red stripe down the sleeve.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joseph, police ask that you contact Detective Richard Giaccone at 772-807-4401. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at 800-273-TIPS.