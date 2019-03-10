< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolice-searching-for-missing-99-year-old-man-out-of-port-st-lucie width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Missing 99-year-old man out of Port St. Lucie found safe Posted Mar 10 2019 01:48PM EDT
Updated Mar 10 2019 02:23PM EDT

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - UPDATE: Joseph was found in good health, police said. LUCIE, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL)</strong> - <strong>UPDATE:</strong> Joseph was found in good health, police said.</p> <hr /><p>Police are searching for 99-year-old Joseph Thomas Holzapfel out of Port St. Lucie, Florida. </p><p>They said that Joseph left his home in the 1700th block of SE Canora Road very early on Saturday morning with the family dog, a mixed Jack Russell Terrier named 'Moe.' The dog is tan in color with apricot markings. Joseph is in possession of a 2004 silver Lexus with Florida tag EHH-U23.</p><p>Joseph suffers from dementia, police said. He is also described as a white male standing at 5'07" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jogging pants, tan Sperry shoes, and a navy jacket with a red stripe down the sleeve.</p><p>If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joseph, police ask that you contact Detective Richard Giaccone at 772-807-4401. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at 800-273-TIPS.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="732" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPortStLuciePolice%2Fphotos%2Fa.144692772601564%2F500867116984126%2F%3Ftype%3D3&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">
Up Next:
Popular
Recent
Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting
Father who ran away with baby lied to officers
Missing 99-year-old Florida man found safe
NB I-75 lanes to close for repairs overnight
2 pedestrians hospitalized after being hit by car
