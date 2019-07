- The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Ra'Nahri Harrell was last seen at her grandmother's house on Friday night around 9:00 p.m.

Ra'Nahri is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds. She's believed to be driving a 2017 silver Kia Forte with the Florida license tag number HCQG48.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 904-247-6339.