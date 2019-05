- West Palm Beach police need the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week.

Travarri Hayes was last seen on May 23 around 9:00 a.m. leaving his residence in the 900 block of 34th St.







Travarri is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds.

Call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or 561-822-1700.

