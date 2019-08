- **UPDATE: Donte has been found safe and sound.**

**EARLIER STORY**

The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing boy.

The department posted a photo of 11-year-old Donte Cruz to Facebook.

Police say Donte went missing from Caribbean Blvd.

Donte is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Police believe he ran away from home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.