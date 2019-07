- The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a man they caught on security camera beating an elderly man over a reserved parking spot.

The incident happened on May 25 during the Memorial Day weekend.

According to police, the victim, 69, owns the Shore View Hotel on South Surf Road. The suspect reportedly parked in one of the hotel's spots that are reserved for guests.

When he asked the suspect to not park there, the suspect reportedly refused to move his car and became belligerent.

The victim went to get his cellphone to call authorities and he said that's when the suspect started beating him up.

Security footage shows a man with dreadlocks, a red shirt and black shorts punching the victim and knocking him to the ground. The suspect continues to pummel the victim as he is laying on the ground.

Anyone with information on the attacker’s identity is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.