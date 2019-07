- Police in Tavares searching for a man accused of recording of a woman in the dressing room of a department store without her knowing.

The incident happened at the Kohl’s department store around 10 o’clock Monday.

According to police the man came into the store and walked right into the dressing room in the women’s intimate section.

Investigators say he grabbed the dressing room designed for the disabled and as a woman in the stall next to it tried on bras and underwear, the suspect slid his phone under the partition and filmed her.

When confronted, police say the man ran out of the dressing room and out of the store. According to the Tavares Police Department Facebook page, they have identified him and are in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest.

It’s unclear if he’s done this before.