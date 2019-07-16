According to police the man came into the store and walked right into the dressing room in the women’s intimate section.
Investigators say he grabbed the dressing room designed for the disabled and as a woman in the stall next to it tried on bras and underwear, the suspect slid his phone under the partition and filmed her.
When confronted, police say the man ran out of the dressing room and out of the store. According to the Tavares Police Department Facebook page, they have identified him and are in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest.
It’s unclear if he’s done this before.
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:45AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:50AM EDT
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office needs to public's help finding a man who has been missing for over a week.
Obed Gonzalez, 46, was last seen by his brother on July 6 on Garrett Nicholas Loop in Kissimmee. Obed has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is known to wander off for a few days at a time, but usually returns home.
Posted Jul 15 2019 02:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:24AM EDT
The nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11 starting on Tuesday.
On July 15th, 1969, Apollo 11 lifted off from Cape Canaveral and headed for the moon. Onboard was flying ace Neil Armstrong, scholar Buzz Aldrin, and crack test pilot Michael Collins.
Days later, on July 20th, hundreds of millions tuned in to radios or grainy black-and-white images on TV as Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon. Armstrong proclaimed this move as "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:12AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:14AM EDT
Every building in a Florida shopping center has been declared unsafe days a week after a massive explosion at a vacant pizza restaurant.
Nearly two dozen people were injured in the July 7 explosion that hurled large pieces of concrete and debris up to 50 yards (45 meters) away and sent pieces of metal as far as 100 yards (90 meters) across the street. The Sun Sentinel reports it's unclear whether the shopping center will be demolished or can be repaired.
RELATED: Explosion at Florida shopping plaza causes multiple injuries