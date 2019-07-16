< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:03AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:05AM EDT</span></p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Police in Tavares searching for a man accused of recording of a woman in the dressing room of a department store without her knowing.</p> <p>The incident happened at the Kohl’s department store around 10 o’clock Monday.</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="765" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTavaresPoliceDepartment%2Fposts%2F2363997920361457&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

According to police the man came into the store and walked right into the dressing room in the women’s intimate section.

Investigators say he grabbed the dressing room designed for the disabled and as a woman in the stall next to it tried on bras and underwear, the suspect slid his phone under the partition and filmed her.

When confronted, police say the man ran out of the dressing room and out of the store. According to the Tavares Police Department Facebook page, they have identified him and are in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest.

It’s unclear if he’s done this before.





