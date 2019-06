- Police are searching for a shooting suspect who fled the scene of a double murder in Port St. Lucie.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department says that they are investigating a shooting at the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments. Shortly after midnight on Monday, police responded to the complex for reports of a shooting involving two fatalities.

They say that St. Lucie County Fire Rescue units also responded to the scene. They transported one victim to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening medical treatment.

The shooting suspect, 28-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres, reportedly fled the scene in a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4 bearing Florida tag KPD-T14. She is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police ask that anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Alyssa Marie Torres or her vehicle, contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.