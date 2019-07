- Have you seen Tyleah Lee?

Miami Gardens police say the 13-year-old girl has been missing since Saturday.

Miami Gardens Police Department is asking for help Iocating #MissingPerson Tyleah Lee. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-MGPD (6473). pic.twitter.com/tE5BaNhxPt — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) July 18, 2019







Lee is 5-feet tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

No clothing description is available.

Anyone who sees Tyleah is asked to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473.