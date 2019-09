- The Altamonte Springs Police Department says that 79-year-old William Burke is missing.

Police responded to the Escondido Condominiums in reference to a missing person on Thursday. They say that Burke was last seen at 10:30 a.m. that day. He left the condo complex driving his 2013 red Scion.

Although Burke has not been diagnosed, police say that he has shown signs of a diminished mental capacity and is considered endangered.

Burke is reportedly about five-feet, seven-inches tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds. He has short, gray hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a maroon polo shirt, khaki pants, and brown loafer shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding Burke's whereabouts, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or call 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.