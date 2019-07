- A Florida teenager made his first appearance before a judge on Friday at the Orange County Jail, in the case of a shooting described by witnesses as a deadly game of Russian roulette.

Carrevious Davis, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and contributing to the deliquency of a child. Orlando Police say he killed Tatyanna Semion, 17, on July 10. According to court records, all four juvenile witnesses in the apartment at the time of the shooting told detectives that the shooting was an accident.

A 13-year-old witness admitted to investigators that Davis had been playing with his silver .38 revolver. According to the arrest affidavit, she told police that, at one point that evening, Davis put the gun down on a table, so she picked it up and cocked the hammer back. She said none of them knew how to de-cock the gun without firing. Davis made her go outside and fire that round into the lake, according to the arrest affidavit.

Minutes after going back inside, the witnesses told detectives that just Davis, Semion and one other male teen were in the living room. Davis was still playing with the gun, asking if anyone wanted to play Russian roulette. The male witness swore that he said no and asked Davis not to point the gun at him.

That same witness told detectives that he was looking down at his phone when the gun went off. The bullet struck Semion, knocking her to the ground. He also told investigators that Davis was yelling Tatyanna Semion's name, begging her not to die.

The other teens say they ran into the room saw what happened and immediately tried to stop the bleeding and called 911. Those teens told police that's when Davis grabbed his gun and ran out the door before police officers arrived.

Davis is now being held without bond.