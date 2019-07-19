< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police say teen killed in game of Russian roulette By Holly Bristow, FOX 35 ORLANDO Posted Jul 19 2019 07:41PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 07:35PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:42PM EDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419237040-419237010" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/russian-roulette-death-orlando_1563579656132_7535994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419237040" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Florida teenager made his first appearance before a judge on Friday at the Orange County Jail, in the case of a shooting described by witnesses as a deadly game of Russian roulette.</p><p>Carrevious Davis, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and contributing to the deliquency of a child. Orlando Police say he killed Tatyanna Semion, 17, on July 10. According to court records, all four juvenile witnesses in the apartment at the time of the shooting told detectives that the shooting was an accident.</p><p>A 13-year-old witness admitted to investigators that Davis had been playing with his silver .38 revolver. According to the arrest affidavit, she told police that, at one point that evening, Davis put the gun down on a table, so she picked it up and cocked the hammer back. She said none of them knew how to de-cock the gun without firing. Davis made her go outside and fire that round into the lake, according to the arrest affidavit. </p><p>Minutes after going back inside, the witnesses told detectives that just Davis, Semion and one other male teen were in the living room. Davis was still playing with the gun, asking if anyone wanted to play Russian roulette. The male witness swore that he said no and asked Davis not to point the gun at him.</p><p>That same witness told detectives that he was looking down at his phone when the gun went off. The bullet struck Semion, knocking her to the ground. He also told investigators that Davis was yelling Tatyanna Semion's name, begging her not to die. </p><p>The other teens say they ran into the room saw what happened and immediately tried to stop the bleeding and called 911. More Local News Stories

Search continues for suspect in hit and run that killed toddler
By Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 19 2019 07:55PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:57PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_that_le_0_7535859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_that_le_0_7535859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_that_le_0_7535859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_that_le_0_7535859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_that_le_0_7535859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search continues for suspect in hit and run that killed toddler</h4> </div> <div Daytona Beach Police continue to search for a man who is accused of running over and killing a toddler. Police are asking for help from the public to learn the whereabouts of Earnest Ponder, 29. The child's mother, Arelette Ford, was too distraught to talk in detail about the incident, but she did share a photograph of 22-month-old Ar'myis. Police say he was run over in the parking lot where he lives. Complex manager Jerry Sizemore says he had his door open, when it all happened.

"We was all yelling at him to get him to stop, but he had the windows up, music up, and we couldn't hear him," Sizemore said. He was serving in the U.S. Army in France.</p><p>“When I realized it's gonna hit me I turned my head. I didn't want to see it kill me. That saved my life, because of instead of hitting my head it sliced me," Braunstein said from his senior living center in Orlando. State jobless rate unchanged at 3.4 percent
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:47PM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted private-sector job creation Friday as Florida's unemployment rate held steady from May to June.

The 3.4 percent jobless rate for June reflected 349,000 Floridians out of work --- down 4,000 from May --- from a workforce of 10.3 million, according to numbers released by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

After the monthly numbers were posted, DeSantis issued a statement crediting the state's "low taxes and reasonable regulations" for "fueling a strong private-sector job growth rate." f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" 