- A Florida woman is lucky to be alive, after she was nearly run over.

The Leesburg woman did not put her car in park after she pulled into a gas station parking lot. When she got out and walked to the rear of the car, the vehicle started to roll backwards.

She tried to stop the car from rolling, but it knocked her down. A Leesburg police officer, who happened to be at the right place at the right time, saw what was happening and stopped the car, before it ran her over and continued towards to the gas pumps.