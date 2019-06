A would-be robber who was trying to steal from a woman at an ATM in Florida was stopped in his tracks after the victim's boyfriend shot him.

According to investigators, the woman was using the ATM machine located at the Suncoast Credit Union at 4451 Aidan Lane on Thursday night. The suspect reportedly approached the woman, armed with a loaded handgun.

North Port police report that the woman's boyfriend was waiting in the car and watched as the attempted robbery unfolded. That's when police say he got out of the car and shot the suspect several times.

The suspect fled the scene with a nearby getaway driver, police say.

Police say the suspect was located a short time later at a Goodwill shopping center at 14879 Tamiami Trail, about a half mile away from where the shooting took place.

The suspect was airlifted to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. No word on his condition or if the getaway driver has been caught.