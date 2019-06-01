< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police looking for missing and endangered teen from St. Petersburg Posted Jun 01 2019 04:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 04:17PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teenager. </p> <p>Police say Dalton Miles, 19, was last seen on Friday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pompano Dr. SE. </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Please help us find missing and endangered 19y/o Dalton Miles. He is 6 ft. tall & 110lbs.He suffers from a chronic condition and is fed through a feeding tube. Last seen yesterday at 10:30 a.m., 3800 block of Pompano Dr. SE. If you’ve seen him, call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stPetepd?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stPetepd</a> 893-7780. <a href="https://t.co/6mHldMoUoC">pic.twitter.com/6mHldMoUoC</a></p> — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) <a href="https://twitter.com/StPetePD/status/1134914126369697796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> </p> <p> </p> <p>They say he suffers from a chronic condition and is fed through a feeding tube. 