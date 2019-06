- St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Police say Dalton Miles, 19, was last seen on Friday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pompano Dr. SE.

They say he suffers from a chronic condition and is fed through a feeding tube. Dalton is 6-feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

If you see Dalton, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department or 911.