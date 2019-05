- A 17-year-old girl in Kissimmee was found dead inside her home overnight.

There are many questions about how she died and who is responsible. Police say that she was killed.

The girl was found dead at Country Life Mobile Home Park. The Kissimmee Police Department say they got a 911 call from a guy at the mobile home park. He says that he was checking on his 17-year-old friend at her home and found her dead inside. Officers rushed to the scene.

They immediately declared it a homicide investigation once they saw how the teen died. Now, they are working to figure out what led up to her death.

If you have any information that can help police with this case call, please call them.