- A body was discovered in a wooded area of Holly Hill on Sunday.

The Holly Hill Police Department says that at 6:33 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 200th block of Strawberry Avenue in reference to a foul smell. While searching through a heavily wooded area, a decomposing body was found.

They say that the identity of the body is not known at this time because of the advanced stage of decomposition. The body also had signs of some fire damage.

Investigators are reportedly working to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.