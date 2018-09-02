Police investigate Sorrento homicide

- A man was found dead on the porch of a Sorrento residence on Friday night.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to Carroll Avenue in Sorrento in reference to a possible gunshot victim at approximately 11:17 p.m. While in route, deputies say they were advised that a subject was on the porch of a residence on Carroll Avenue. The subject had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies say that they observed a Hispanic male lying on the front porch who had been shot and was unresponsive. Deputies administered CPR until EMS arrived and transported the subject to Waterman Hospital, where the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says that no one living at the residence involved has any involvement in the incident. It appears the victim randomly chose this address seeking aid.