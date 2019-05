- Police in Kissimmee are asking for more information after shots were fired in a parking lot at Walmart on Saturday night.

Police say that they have evidence that there was a shooting at the store on East Osceola Parkway. No one involved stayed on scene. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police have blocked off the entrance of the Walmart

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.