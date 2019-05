- Police in south Florida are searching for a missing and endangered teen.

The Cape Coral Police Department say they need help locating missing and endangered 17-year-old Magerli Rodriguez. She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Speedway on Del Prado and U.S. 41. She was wearing white jeans, a blue t-shirt ,and black sandals.

They say that she may be attempting to get to Bonita Springs or Estero. She is about five-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Ana Magerli Rodriguez may be, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.