- Police in Orlando are searching for a man who has been missing for almost a month.

The Orlando Police Department says that Jack Tyler Crane has been missing since May 14th. They say he drives a red 2009 Ford Focus with Florida tag JHJ-L47.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been posted. If you have any information on where Jack may be, please call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.