19 2019 11:55AM GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) (AP)</strong> - Police say a Florida woman intentionally rammed her van into the back of a tanker truck after failing to crash head-on in a suspected attempt to kill herself and her two young sons.</p><p>The Gainesville Sun reports police arrested 48-year-old Melissa Gail Mack on Friday on three counts of attempted murder. The 4-year-old and 6-year-old boys escaped injuries and were turned over to the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.</p><p>Officials said Mack told a friend that day that she was going to kill herself and her sons, explaining it was "God's will."</p><p>Police said that Mack first tried to crash head-on, but the tanker truck driver swerved to avoid crashing. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Report__Volusia_County_schools_tweaking__0_7601951_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Report__Volusia_County_schools_tweaking__0_7601951_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Report__Volusia_County_schools_tweaking__0_7601951_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Report__Volusia_County_schools_tweaking__0_7601951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Report__Volusia_County_schools_tweaking__0_7601951_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7:00 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volusia County schools tweaking grading formula</h4> </div> <div Posted Aug 19 2019 12:23PM EDT

Volusia County Schools are changing the formulas they used to calculate final grades in some courses.

The Daytona Beach News Journal reports that changes will impact five courses, including algebra, geometry, and biology.

They will now use a rounding system. So, if a student gets a 'B' one semester and an 'A' the next, that rounds to an 'A' final grade. So, if a student gets a 'B' one semester and an 'A' the next, that rounds to an 'A' final grade.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/school-bus-with-23-children-on-board-involved-in-crash-three-injured" title="School bus with 23 children on board involved in crash, three injured" data-articleId="424523899" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_bus_generic_031218_1520867524510_5073884_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Posted Aug 19 2019 11:30AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 11:31AM EDT

A school bus with 23 children on board was involved in a crash Monday morning in Orange County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Dean Road in Orange County. A school bus from Arbor Ridge Elementary was traveling ahead of the pick-up but in the same direction. There were 23 children on board.

They said that the school bus began to turn onto Winder Road when the pick-up truck failed to slow down and struck the rear of the school bus. There were 23 children on board.</p><p>They said that the school bus began to turn onto Winder Road when the pick-up truck failed to slow down and struck the rear of the school bus. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/jury-selection-begins-in-clearwater-parking-lot-shooting-trial" title="Jury selection begins in Clearwater parking lot shooting trial" data-articleId="424535725" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Drejka_jury_selection_underway_0_7601894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Drejka_jury_selection_underway_0_7601894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Drejka_jury_selection_underway_0_7601894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Drejka_jury_selection_underway_0_7601894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Drejka_jury_selection_underway_0_7601894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="tarting today, a jury pool of 90 will be whittled down to six jurors and four alternates as the defense and state begin the process of choosing the men and women who will decide Michael Drejka’s fate." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jury selection begins in Clearwater parking lot shooting trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kellie Cowan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michael Drejka and his defense team arrived at the Pinellas County Courthouse Monday morning for the first of what will likely be the first of many long days.</p><p>Starting today, a jury pool of 90 will be whittled down to six jurors and four alternates as the defense and state begin the process of choosing the men and women who will decide Drejka’s fate. In question: whether the 39-year-old acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in a Clearwater parking lot last summer , or if Drejka is guilty of manslaughter. </p><p>The entire incident -- from fight, to shove, to shooting -- was captured on surveillance footage. The footage will be a key piece of evidence in his trial. Jurors will see the video in real time as well as slow motion. The state plans to take them frame-by-frame through what was ultimately only a five-second exchange. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 