- Police found three puppies inside a trash can at a CVS in New Smyrna Beach.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department says that on the morning of August 30th, three puppies were discovered inside a plastic bag in a trash can at the CVS store on 3rd Avenue.

Two of the puppies were reportedly dead at the time of discovery.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call 386-410-2873 or email the City of New Smyrna Beach. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.

