Three months later, Cigo, a 3-year-old Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s dog, was shot and killed by an attempted-murder suspect outside of a shopping mall.
“We need to respect the bond of an animal and its handler and respect the jobs that these animals do,” Bean said.
Incidents involving horses are less frequent, as mounted police units are most commonly used for non-criminal purposes. But a Senate staff analysis noted that in 2016 a reveler who had been drinking at the Gasparilla parade in Tampa punched a 19-year-old horse named Chad.
“These canines are not tools, they are an extension of their handler,” said K9s United president and founder Debbie Johnson. “A tool is a taser. These are living breathing animals with a heartbeat. They have one of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement and are usually one of the first ones in.”
Police dogs are used in criminal situations and are often deployed by their handlers to chase after fleeing felons. As a result, the dogs can be caught in the line of fire while on the job.
In Florida, 140 police departments and 65 sheriff’s offices used specially-trained canines for purposes such as tracking criminal suspects and detecting drugs and bombs in 2017. Fire departments also use dogs for arson detection.
A nearly 20-year-old federal law, the Federal Law Enforcement Animal Protection Act, made it a crime to willfully and maliciously harm police animals, or to attempt or to do so. That law can lead to prison sentences of up to one year. Also, causing serious injuries or deaths to police animals can lead to 10-year sentences.
The Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research has estimated the Senate proposal would result in “10 or fewer” incarcerations.
Bean’s proposal still must get approval from the Rules Committee before it can go to the Senate floor. The House bill still needs to clear the House Judiciary Committee.