Police search for RV pursuit suspect who vanished in a Kern County orchard

- Police are pursuing a parolee-at-large in a slow-moving RV in the San Fernando Valley after driving through Hollywood.

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau (MCB) detectives attempted to detain a parolee at large who was believed to be armed and wanted for evading, child abduction, child endangerment and weapons violations.



The suspect, a 46 year-old Caucasian male, is also a registered sex offender out of the state of Oregon who was on parole for a sex offense.



MCB initiated a vehicle pursuit at approximately 2:30 p.m. today in the Mid City/Wilshire district area in the city of Los Angeles.



Los Angeles Police Department personnel assumed command of the pursuit which was subsequently taken over by the California Highway Patrol when the suspect continued to flee in a motorhome on Interstate 5 going north.



The suspect’s two children, ages three years and 11 months, are believed to be inside the motorhome.



The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.



