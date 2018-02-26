Police: Bethune-Cookman student brought rifle to campus

- Daytona Beach Police say a 20-year-old student at Bethune-Cookman University was arrested Sunday for bringing an AR-15 style rife onto campus.

Ronald Jacques Jr. is charged with possession of a firearm on school campus. According to an arrest report, a campus safety officer noticed Jacques’ car near some dorms because it wasn’t properly parked. Police say the officer then saw the gun in plain view inside the car on the front passenger seat.

“Why would you bring a gun here, especially with all the stuff that’s been going on lately. Why would you do that,” said student Terrell Smith.

An arrest report says Jacques admitted that he knowingly brought the AR-15 style rifle onto campus, but it doesn’t say why. Bethune-Cookman University doesn’t allow guns so Jacques was arrested Sunday after police say he walked out to his car, and campus security was standing around it.

“I don’t think he was trying to do anything negative with it. He’s a pretty decent guy, he’s not usually in trouble,” said student Mariah Franklin.

Bethune-Cookman sent FOX 35 the following statement:

“The student involved in this incident has been suspended and removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing. The hearing, which will take place in two weeks, will determine his future with Bethune-Cookman University. B-CU adheres to a strict, no guns policy on campus. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our No. 1 priority at Bethune-Cookman University.”

