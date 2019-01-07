Police arrest three men in connection to murder of woman at Kissimmee condo complex

- Police say they have arrested the person who shot and killed a woman at a Kissimmee condo complex over the weekend.

21-year-old Nicole Juliette Arenas was shot at the Arbors of Sendera condo complex on Sunday and later died at the hospital. Arenas did not live at the apartment.

Police have reportedly arrested three men who were inside the apartment. They say that they were connected to the crime.

21-year-old Michael Javier Mejias has been charged with first degree premeditated murder. Police say he had an on-again, off-again relationship with Morales. The exact motive for the shooting is unclear.

21-year-old Adrian Estrada Reyes and 46-yera-old Victor Manuel Madera Castillo hsa been charged with accessory first-degree murder and tempering with physical evidence.