- Police say a 4-year-old drowned in a retention pond in a Jacksonville neighborhood.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Silcox tells news outlet neighbors were performing CPR on the little girl when officers arrived at the scene Tuesday night. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Authorities didn't say whether the child was alone or how long she had been in the pond.

An investigation is underway and the Florida Department of Children and Families has been contacted.

RELATED: 5-year-old drowns at Daytona Beach water park