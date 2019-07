- Investigators say that a 16-year-old has been identified as the body found being dragged by a swarm of alligators in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The body of Jarvis Deliford, 16, was found on Thursday morning in mangroves near a lake in St. Petersburg.

Otis Crawford and his partner Patricia Kays told the Tampa Bay Times they were near Lake Maggiore eating breakfast when they saw about 10 alligators dragging the body through the water.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue removed the body from the lake on the Fourth of July and a search of the water for any personal belongings came up empty.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. At this time, they say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Fox News contributed to this report.