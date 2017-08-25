< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: 16-year-old identified as body found surrounded by alligators at St. Pete lake Police: 16-year-old identified as body found surrounded by alligators at St. Pete lake data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416599244-276195449" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/08/25/GETTY%20alligator_1503696928902_3970845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> Posted Jul 06 2019 10:47AM EDT
Updated Jul 06 2019 12:34PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Investigators say that a 16-year-old has <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/alligators-seen-dragging-badly-decomposed-body-into-florida-lake">been identified as the body found being dragged by a swarm</a> of alligators in St. Petersburg, Florida. </p><p>The body of Jarvis Deliford, 16, was found on Thursday morning in mangroves near a lake in St. Petersburg. </p><p>Otis Crawford and his partner Patricia Kays told the Tampa Bay Times they were near Lake Maggiore eating breakfast when they saw about 10 alligators dragging the body through the water.</p><p>St. Petersburg Fire Rescue removed the body from the lake on the Fourth of July and a search of the water for any personal belongings came up empty.</p><p>Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza causes multiple injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 01:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fire officials in Florida say a gas explosion at a shopping plaza has caused multiple injuries.</p><p>News outlets report that the explosion happened around noon at the Fountains Plaza in Plantation. Video from the scene shows an L.A. Fitness gym with windows blown out and debris on the ground.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hundreds-of-baby-sea-turtles-upstage-fireworks-show-at-florida-beach" title="Hundreds of baby sea turtles upstage fireworks show at Florida beach" data-articleId="416607162" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/Hundreds_to_baby_sea_turtles_upstage_fir_0_7482819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/Hundreds_to_baby_sea_turtles_upstage_fir_0_7482819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/Hundreds_to_baby_sea_turtles_upstage_fir_0_7482819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/Hundreds_to_baby_sea_turtles_upstage_fir_0_7482819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/Hundreds_to_baby_sea_turtles_upstage_fir_0_7482819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hundreds to baby sea turtles upstage fireworks show on Florida beach" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds of baby sea turtles upstage fireworks show at Florida beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 12:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 12:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's hard to beat a great fireworks show on the Fourth of July...unless you are a massive group of adorable sea turtles.</p><p>Becky Finsness was at Fernandina Beach on Thursday with her family celebrating Independence Day and getting ready to watch the night sky light up with fireworks. But no one was looking up.</p><p>Instead, residents watched as hundreds of sea turtle hatchlings decided to celebrate their independence by making their way to freedom into the ocean!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/coco-gauff-15-beats-polonia-hercog-at-wimbledon-advancing-to-round-4" title="Coco Gauff, 15, beats Polonia Hercog at Wimbledon, advancing to Round 4" data-articleId="416604400" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562426961942_7482544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562426961942_7482544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562426961942_7482544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562426961942_7482544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160265045_1562357867281_7479070_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562426961942_7482544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Coco Gauff, 15, beats Polonia Hercog at Wimbledon, advancing to Round 4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 11:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American rising star of the tennis circuit , went the distance Friday to secure a spot in Round 4 at Wimbledon.</p><p>Just days after beating veteran Venus Williams in straight sets, Gauff topped Polonia Hercog in three sets.</p><p>Gauff clinched her victory at Centre Court Friday, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, in a tense matchup. 