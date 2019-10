- A brand-new high-rise apartment building is planned for Downtown Orlando. At 17 stories tall, it will be in the heart of all the action, and if you think you won't be able to afford to live there, think again.

The proposed DXV Building is planned for the northwest corner of Central and Division, near the Amway Center. Developers are calling it "workforce housing," with rents starting in the 800s.

"Eight hundred dollars a month rent isn't that bad," said renter Trevor Waldspurger, "especially compared to what I'm paying."

"That's pretty amazing for people who are trying to live downtown and going to school and stuff like that," said renter Raquel Walcott.

"Rather than being subsidized affordable housing, it's what we call workforce or attainable housing," explained Jason Burton, Assistant City Planning Manager for Orlando. "Really opening up urban living to a wider demographic of people that might not have had that opportunity before."

According to the developer, 80 percent of the 189 units will be studios, targeted at students and workers who would like to live downtown but may not be able to afford it.

Apartments.com reports the average studio apartment in Downtown Orlando rents for more than $1,400 a month. That's what Walcott said she pays. She is surprised to hear of rent being offered under $1,000.

"A lot of people in the area are making minimum wage anyway, so that would definitely be a good thing, I think."

Waldspurger said he shells out $1,500 a month.

The building will also have a gym, media room, rooftop pool and a ground floor with retail space.

"Considering it's a new niche type of housing, that's exciting and we're looking forward to a wider array of people being able to live in Downtown Orlando," Burton added.

Plans are expected to go before city council in November for approval. The developer expects to break ground by the middle of next year, with completion set for mid-2022.