- A pitch-black bus stop on a busy highway is worrying parents.

The bus stop is located at the intersection of Round Lake and Sadler Roads in unincorporated Orange County. Parents say that the bus stop is a recipe for disaster, as there are no street lights and kids have to cross the highway to get to the bus.

Parents often have to use their car headlights to give the kids some light at 6:20 a.m.

Dwight Ashton told Fox 35 that "I feel it's very unsafe for the children."

Parents are now asking the school district to move the stop 300-feet away from the busy intersection.

The district however says that option leads to a dead end and the bus cannot turn around. They are looking at other options and in the meantime, they will ensure that the bus stop is on the right side of the road so children do not have to cross the street.